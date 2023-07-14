Man charged in alleged extortion case against Sask. MLA Gary Grewal

See more sharing options

Charges have been laid in a case of extortion against an individual accused of victimizing a provincial government elected official.

MLA Gary Grewal confirmed to media in an email that he was the victim of the charges laid by Regina police against 36-year-old Harpinder Singh Bajwa Friday.

Grewal told police the suspect approached him in January and tried to get Grewal to support him in a local political election.

Grewal said the suspect threatened to ruin his professional life and physically hurt him when he refused.

Bajwa is charged with one count of extortion.

Bajwa will appear in Regina provincial court on Friday while police continue investigating.

Grewal said he will not comment on the case while it is before the courts.