Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man accused of racist rant against Vancouver Tim Hortons workers charged

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 14, 2023 4:55 pm
Vancouver police investigates racist tirade at Tim Horton’s
WATCH: Another horrific, racist tirade directed at a fast-food worker in Metro Vancouver has been caught on video. Our Christa Dao sat down with the man who recorded the video. And a warning, the subject matter of this story is disturbing. – Jun 13, 2023
A 57-year-old man accused of hurling racist and misogynist abuse at staff at a Vancouver Tim Hortons in June has been criminally charged.

The incident unfolded on June 11, at the chain’s West Pender and Abbott Street location.

The tirade, levelled at a South Asian employee, was captured on camera by a customer in the café.

In the video the man, who is white, can be heard swearing at the woman, yelling at her to be “quiet” to “do what you’re told”  and calling her “scum.”

Surrey drive-thru road rage incident caught on camera

“We decide what happens in this part of Canada, not you,” he can be heard saying. “This part of Canada is run by men like me.”

The worker tells him to leave, but the man goes on to make other racist and sexist comments directed at female employees.

The person who shot the video said they feared for their safety and asked not to be identified.

They said when the woman working the counter responded to one of the man’s jibes the man grew upset and asked for his money back. The worker offered him his money back, but he became aggressive and began hurling racist comments.

At one point, the witness said the worker would soon meet his girlfriend, who “doesn’t like mouthy little” people like her.

“To me it came across as a veiled threat and it just escalated from that point on,” said the customer.

Vancouver police said Friday that Peter Gagen has now been charged with causing a disturbance.

He is due in court to face the charge on Oct. 31.

— with files from Elizabeth McSheffrey

Racismvancouver policeVideoTim HortonsRacist rantCausing a disturbancevancouver racismPeter GagenPeter Gagen tim hortonstim hortons racisttim hortons racist videovancouver racist abusevancouver racist rantvancouver racist video
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

