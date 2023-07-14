Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Public’s help sought in identifying Salmon Arm assault suspect

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 14, 2023 4:42 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File
A man was assaulted on Thursday morning in Salmon Arm, B.C., say police who are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

According to police, the assault happened around 11:20 a.m. on July 13 at Beaty and Narcisse roads, and involved a man in his car who was looking for someone.

RCMP say the man engaged three males to see if they knew the person he was looking for, and if that person happened to be in the immediate area.

“After a short time, one man turned and assaulted the driver in his car from the open passenger door,” said RCMP, adding the victim suffered bruising and lacerations to his forehead and arms.

The suspect is described as a young man, possibly in his 20s, with a darker complexion and short, dark hair.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.

CrimeRCMPAssaultBC Interiorsouthern interiorShuswapSalmon ArmShuswap RCMPShuswap assault
