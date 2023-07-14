Public’s help sought in identifying Salmon Arm assault suspect

Send this page to someone via email

A man was assaulted on Thursday morning in Salmon Arm, B.C., say police who are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

According to police, the assault happened around 11:20 a.m. on July 13 at Beaty and Narcisse roads, and involved a man in his car who was looking for someone.

RCMP say the man engaged three males to see if they knew the person he was looking for, and if that person happened to be in the immediate area.

0:36 Citizens detain assault suspect in Kelowna

“After a short time, one man turned and assaulted the driver in his car from the open passenger door,” said RCMP, adding the victim suffered bruising and lacerations to his forehead and arms.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as a young man, possibly in his 20s, with a darker complexion and short, dark hair.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.