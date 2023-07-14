Menu

Crime

Biker gang violence: OPP execute search warrants in eastern Ontario

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted July 14, 2023 6:13 pm
Brockville residents impacted by Perth street fire return home
The OPP executed search warrants at several locations in eastern Ontario on Friday morning, following violent clashes between rival biker gangs.

The OPP-led Biker Enforcement Unit executed the warrants at five locations in Cornwall and one in Brockville, Ont., police said.

Investigators said that the warrants were in relation to ongoing investigations of violence in the two communities between the Outlaws and the Loners motorcycle clubs.

This violence culminated in two incidents over the weekend.

On Saturday, a fight in Cornwall, Ont., between the two biker gangs led to one person being shot and two people being stabbed, police said. Five people were arrested. Cornwall officers believe this was a targeted incident between the two gangs.

Early Monday morning, a massive fire burned through the Outlaws clubhouse in Brockville, Ont. Investigators said they are treating the fire, which spread to nearly a dozen other houses in the area, as an Arson investigation.

In a press release, the OPP issued a reminder to the public to not approach outlaw motorcycle gang members and cautioned against wearing gang-related clothing.

No information regarding arrests resulting from the search warrants has been made public.

CrimeOPPBrockvilleBrockville PoliceCornwallSearch Warrantsbiker gangsCornwall PoliceBiker Enforcement Unitmotorcycle clubs
