Fire

Brockville fire on Perth Street forces evacuation of area homes

On July 10, 2023 at about 2:00AM, Brockville Police Service and Brockville Fire Dept., received a report of a large structure fire, located at 109 Perth St.
By Nick Lansdown Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 8:21 am
Brockville police said 'multiple' residences were evacuated early Monday while fire crews battled a blaze on Perth street. View image in full screen
Brockville police said 'multiple' residences were evacuated early Monday while fire crews battled a blaze on Perth street. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A fire on Perth Street in Brockville has spread to several residences in the area, police say.

The fire at 109 Perth St. was reported at 2 a.m. on Monday. Brockville police and fire crews blocked off an area on  Pearl Street from Brock Street to Pearl and around John Street.

“Unfortunately, the fire spread to multiple other residences in the area. Many homes have been evacuated and residents are displaced,” officials said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and were asking the public to avoid the area Monday morning.

