Brockville fire on Perth Street forces evacuation of area homes

A fire on Perth Street in Brockville has spread to several residences in the area, police say.

The fire at 109 Perth St. was reported at 2 a.m. on Monday. Brockville police and fire crews blocked off an area on Pearl Street from Brock Street to Pearl and around John Street.

“Unfortunately, the fire spread to multiple other residences in the area. Many homes have been evacuated and residents are displaced,” officials said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and were asking the public to avoid the area Monday morning.