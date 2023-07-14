Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, July 14

Send this page to someone via email

What’s new at Saskatchewan provincial parks, the Saskatchewan Rattlers continue their playoff push and planning flowering shrubs in Garden Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, July 14, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

What’s new at Saskatchewan provincial parks in 2023

People are venturing out to enjoy some of the many great provincial parks scattered across Saskatchewan, and there will be something novel when people arrive.

Sask Parks has 14 new businesses at various locations this summer.

Michael Roth, the executive director of Park Management Services, speaks with Chris Carr about the expansion of services at some of the parks.

Playoff push continues for the Saskatchewan Rattlers

The Saskatchewan Rattlers continue their playoff push as they host the second half of a home-and-home series on July 15 against the Edmonton Stingers.

It was the second close win of the week for the Rattlers after their game on July 11 came down to the final bucket.

Rattlers vice-president Brad Kraft looks back at the two games and how the CEBL’s leading scorer, Justin Wright-Foreman, is propelling the team through the home stretch of the season.

Adding flowering plants and shrubs to yards: Garden Tips

Flowering plants and shrubs can add colour to a yard all summer long.

Rick Vanduyvendyk from Dutch Growers says when adding plants, it is important to choose the right plant for the right place while also thinking about colour and size.

He explains why in Garden Tips.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, July 14

Lingering wildfire smoke into the weekend — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, July 14, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

