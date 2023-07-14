B.C. firefighter killed while battling wildfire near Revelstoke: BCGEU

Send this page to someone via email

A firefighter died while fighting a wildfire near the City of Revelstoke, according to the British Columbia General Employees Union (BCGEU).

The union has identified the firefighter as Devyn Gale.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to Devyn’s family and community, both at home and in the BC Wildfire Service,” a statement online reads.

It is with heavy hearts that our union mourns the loss of one of our BCGEU family who lost her life today fighting a wildfire outside of Revelstoke. Our hearts and thoughts go out to her family and community.https://t.co/ST1uI7Cvhf — BCGEU (@bcgeu) July 14, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Premier David Eby issuing a statement late Thursday following news of the tragedy.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the tragic incident involving a BC Wildfire Service firefighter, Eby said in a statement to Global News.

“On behalf of all British Columbians, we extend our condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of this crew member.”

Eby added this loss comes at an already challenging time.

“Day in and day out during wildfire season, our firefighting crews go to heroic lengths to keep people and communities in B.C. safe, Eby shared.

“This tragedy serves as a heartbreaking reminder that they are often putting their lives on the line to do so.”

The BCGEU says it will ensure a thorough WorkSafeBC investigation is conducted and Devyn’s colleagues have access to all necessary counselling and supports.

No word from officials on the exact wildfire Gale was fighting at the time of the tragedy.

0:28 Man dies while hiking in West Vancouver

Global News has reached out to the BC Wildfire Service for comment.