Canada

B.C. firefighter killed while battling wildfire near Revelstoke: BCGEU

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted July 14, 2023 1:33 am
A firefighter up near Revelstoke has died while battling a wildfire near the community. The BCGEU has identified the firefighter as Devyn Gale. View image in full screen
A firefighter up near Revelstoke has died while battling a wildfire near the community. The BCGEU has identified the firefighter as Devyn Gale. File/Global News
A firefighter died while fighting a wildfire near the City of Revelstoke, according to the British Columbia General Employees Union (BCGEU).

The union has identified the firefighter as Devyn Gale.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to Devyn’s family and community, both at home and in the BC Wildfire Service,” a statement online reads.

Premier David Eby issuing a statement late Thursday following news of the tragedy.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the tragic incident involving a BC Wildfire Service firefighter, Eby said in a statement to Global News.

“On behalf of all British Columbians, we extend our condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of this crew member.”

Eby added this loss comes at an already challenging time.

“Day in and day out during wildfire season, our firefighting crews go to heroic lengths to keep people and communities in B.C. safe, Eby shared.

“This tragedy serves as a heartbreaking reminder that they are often putting their lives on the line to do so.”

The BCGEU says it will ensure a thorough WorkSafeBC investigation is conducted and Devyn’s colleagues have access to all necessary counselling and supports.

No word from officials on the exact wildfire Gale was fighting at the time of the tragedy.

Global News has reached out to the BC Wildfire Service for comment.

