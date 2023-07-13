Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Canada Post employee arrested after undelivered packages found in Kitchener home: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 4:35 pm
They say they were contacted by Canada Post’s postal inspectors on Monday as they were investigating number of suspected thefts by an employee. View image in full screen
They say they were contacted by Canada Post’s postal inspectors on Monday as they were investigating number of suspected thefts by an employee. Waterloo regional police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Kitchener man has been arrested after a number of items were stolen from Canada Post, Waterloo regional police say.

They say they were contacted by Canada Post’s postal inspectors on Monday as they were investigating a number of suspected thefts by an employee.

This led officers to make an arrest and search a home on Deer Ridge Drive where police say they found “a significant quantity of stolen property.”

According to police, the parcels are now back in the hands of Canada Post and on route to their intended destinations.

Trending Now

A 61-year-old man is facing a number of charges including theft of mail, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police say officers are continuing to investigate the case alongside Canada Post and they are anticipating laying more charges.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeCanada PostCanada Post theftsDeer Ridge Drive KitchenerCanada Post employee arrestedCanada Post Kitchener employee arrested
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices