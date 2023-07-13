Canada Post employee arrested after undelivered packages found in Kitchener home: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Kitchener man has been arrested after a number of items were stolen from Canada Post, Waterloo regional police say.

They say they were contacted by Canada Post’s postal inspectors on Monday as they were investigating a number of suspected thefts by an employee.

This led officers to make an arrest and search a home on Deer Ridge Drive where police say they found “a significant quantity of stolen property.”

According to police, the parcels are now back in the hands of Canada Post and on route to their intended destinations.

A 61-year-old man is facing a number of charges including theft of mail, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police say officers are continuing to investigate the case alongside Canada Post and they are anticipating laying more charges.