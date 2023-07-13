Multiple suspects sought after man seriously injured in daytime downtown Toronto stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for multiple suspects after a man in his 30s was left with serious injuries following an afternoon stabbing in downtown Toronto Thursday.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Sherbourne and Shuter streets just before 2:30 p.m. for reports a man was stabbed.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 30s to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police indicated they are looking for four suspects in relation to the incident — three males and one female.

There is no word on what may have led to the incident.

STABBING:

Sherbourne & Shuter

2:29

– reports a man was stabbed

– police o/s

– unknown injuries

– multiple suspects

– susp #1: male, black, 40-50yrs, 5'6-5'7, heavy build, short black hair, wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and black running shoes — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 13, 2023

Story continues below advertisement