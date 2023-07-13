Menu

Crime

Multiple suspects sought after man seriously injured in daytime downtown Toronto stabbing

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 3:14 pm
A police officers is seen at 200 Sherbourne Street on Thursday. View image in full screen
A police officers is seen at 200 Sherbourne Street on Thursday. Phil Pang / Global News
Police are looking for multiple suspects after a man in his 30s was left with serious injuries following an afternoon stabbing in downtown Toronto Thursday.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Sherbourne and Shuter streets just before 2:30 p.m. for reports a man was stabbed.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 30s to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police indicated they are looking for four suspects in relation to the incident — three males and one female.

There is no word on what may have led to the incident.

