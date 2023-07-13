Elks look to end streaks on Thursday night at home to Hamilton

19 straight losses at home. Nine straight losses overall dating back to last season. The Edmonton Elks are off to their worst start since the 1965 season.

The Elks will take their attempt for their first win of the season and end all losing streaks on Thursday night when they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Commonwealth Stadium.

Elks head coach Chris Jones on dealing with more of a normal schedule after playing 3 games in a span of 12 days

https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=CORU3000875692

The Elks are 0-5 to start the 2023 season and have never started a CFL season 0-6. The Elks are coming off of a 12-11 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders last Thursday, a game where the Elks held an 11-3 lead with three minutes to go in the game but couldn’t finish. The Elks allowed a 10-play, 78-yard drive which ended with a touchdown and a two-point convert to tie the game. Elks kick-returner made a crucial error conceding a single on the ensuing kick-off to give the Riders the lead. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius threw a game-ending interception on Elks final offensive series to end the game.

Elks running back Kevin Brown says moving Taylor Cornelius around in the pocket last week opened up the rushing attack

https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=CORU5216129889

There were many bright spots in the first 57 minutes of the game. 369 yards of offence including 143 rushing yards. The Elks forced three turnovers and sacked quarterback Trevor Harris four times. Pulling positives out of losses is not what Elks want to do but linebacker Adam Konar feels the team is a step closer to their elusive first win of the season.

“We are still a confident group and we know once we get rolling, we’re going to be a really tough team and a lot of teams won’t want to play us,” Konar said. “We feel like we could have easily had a couple of wins this year but it’s just the way football goes. We are confident especially on the defensive side and we’re all getting closer so it’s about coming together as a team and putting together those wins.”

After appearing on the injury report on Tuesday as questionable for Thursday’s game with a hamstring injury, defensive end A.C. Leonard will play against the Tiger-Cats. Leonard recorded three quarterback sacks, four defensive tackles, one forced fumble, and one tackle that played a role in the loss in the Elks 12-11 game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders last Thursday. Newly acquired Sam Acheampong will make his Elks debut after the Canadian defensive tackle was traded to Edmonton from the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday for the 2024 fifth-round pick and the right to receiver Xavier Gipson. Defensive tackle Daniel Ross was released by the Elks as well on Saturday. Defensive lineman Elliott Brown will make his 2023 debut for the Elks while Canadian defensive back Mike Dubiusson will come out of the lineup and will be placed on the team’s practice roster.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence:

Quarterback: Taylor Cornelius

Running back: Kevin Brown (Fullback: Mario Villamizar)

Offensive line: Martez Ivey, David Foucault, Mark Korte, Tomas Jack-Kurdyla, Brett Boyko

Receivers: Dillon Mitchell, Steven Dunbar Jr., Kyran Moore, Maurice Ffrench, Vincent Forbes-Mombleu

Defence

Defensive line: Noah Curtis (Jake Ceresna-Designated nationalized American *), J-Min Pelley (Designated National), Kony Ealy, A.C. Leonard

Linebackers: Adam Konar, Nyles Morgan, Loucheiz Purifoy

Defensive backs: Marcus Lewis Dwayne Thompson, Mark McLaurin, Darrius Bratton, Kai Gray

* As per the CFL: This Designated Nationalized American will be identified on the depth chart. After the first play on his side of the ball, this player may enter the game for any American player and play the remainder of the game and/or play in place of the designated National player or his backups for up to 23 snaps. The designated Nationalized American will not start the game and will also be identified as DA. There can be one of these players on offence and one on defence. A Designated American (DA) is a non-Starting American player who may play on all special teams. During regular offensive or defensive possessions, he may only replace an American player on the field.

You can hear live coverage of Thursday’s game between the Elks and Tiger-Cats on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kickoff at 5:30 p.m. The opening kickoff from Commonwealth Stadium will be at 7 p.m.