Edmonton Elks’ Leonard questionable for Thursday game vs. Tiger-Cats

After coming off his best game of the season, Edmonton Elks’ defensive end A.C. Leonard may not get the chance for an encore.

Leonard showed on the Elks’ injury report on Tuesday as limited because of a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for Thursday’s home game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Leonard recorded three quarterback sacks, four defensive tackles, one forced fumble and one tackle in the Elks’ 12-11 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders last Thursday.

Leonard on Monday said he’s feeling more comfortable in his first season with the Elks.

“I’m starting to feel good and starting to settle down with a new team and just having fun,” Leonard said. “(Head coach Chris Jones) knows how to use me and put me in the right positions.”

Leonard, along with Elks’ defensive back Kai Gray, are tied for fourth on the team in defensive plays, with 20.

Offensive lineman David Foucault was listed as a full participant after missing Day 1 on Sunday and being limited on Monday because of a foot injury.

Defensive back Aaron Grymes returned to practice this week for the first time since suffering a setback in his return from a knee injury which occurred during training camp in 2022. He has one game left to serve on the six-game injured list and would be eligible to return next week in Winnipeg.

The Elks will look for their first win of the 2023 CFL season on Thursday when they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from Commonwealth Stadium. Countdown to Kick-off on 630 CHED will begin at 5:30 p.m., the opening kick-off will be at 7 p.m.