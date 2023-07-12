Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris reflects on 100 career CFL starts

When Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris checked his phone last week, there was a note from an old teammate and fellow CFL pivot that caught his attention.

“Honestly the person that told me was Zach Collaros,” said Harris. “He texted me and was like, ‘Congrats on Start 100.’ And I did not know that. I’ve started 100 games up here and I’m thankful for each and every one that I get to start. God willing, I get to start 100 more.”

While notching a 12-11 victory over the Edmonton Elks last Thursday, Harris reached the century mark in career games started in the CFL. It’s a historic milestone for the Riders QB, who becomes just the 29th quarterback in league history to reach that total.

While his career north of the border has included plenty of success in his five CFL stops, the path to 100 starts has been anything but easy.

After graduating from the NCAA level, Harris had to wait close to five years before making his first start at the professional level in 2014 with the Toronto Argonauts.

“My idea of when I got into the CFL was I’m just going to play well enough and hang around long enough, and they’ll have to give me an opportunity at some point,” said Harris. “Every day was just trying to build myself into the person that was good enough to hang around long enough. Finally, it was, ‘Well I guess we have to play this Harris kid.'”

Harris has since become one of the league’s most consistent quarterbacks, throwing for the best completion percentage in CFL history and being crowned a Grey Cup champion.

“I do remember when he played for Ottawa I thought he was a tough out,” said Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson. “I remember in Edmonton I always felt like he did a great job. He’s a good football player and it seems like every team he’s on is competitive, even if he doesn’t have great talent around him. He’s a good football player and I’m happy to hear he’s got 100 under his belt.”

Harris’ longevity stands in contrast to others in the Roughriders locker room just beginning their pro careers, including recent special teams signing Campbell Fair who was inked Monday to his first CFL contract and placed on Saskatchewan’s kicking practice squad.

“It’s a lot of stuff happening in a short amount of time,” said Fair. “But you just got to roll with it.”

Harris has made a career out of rolling with it, as he approaches 30,000 career passing yards which is a mark that could come as early as Saturday at home against the Calgary Stampeders.

Despite the achievements that he’s been able to tick off over the years, Harris said he still has to pinch himself that he’s able to take snaps under centre every week.

“You kind of look back and say, ‘Wow just praise God that I’ve been able to stay healthy and live a dream that long enough to be able to even start 100 games,'” said Harris. “So yeah, just definitely really thankful.”

Harris and the 3-1 Roughriders will host the Stampeders at 5 p.m. on Saturday.