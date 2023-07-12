Man stole TV, scooter and threatened employees with axe in Vaughan: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Vaughan say they believe the same man is behind a parking lot robbery and another incident where a store’s employees were allegedly threatened with an axe.

Investigators are now seeking to identify the man who they suspect is linked to both violent robberies, which were reported in the Highway 7 and Highway 427 area of Vaughan.

York Regional Police said the first robbery occurred on July 8 around 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a large retail store off of New Huntington Road.

As the victim was loading a newly purchased TV into a vehicle, police allege a male suspect pushed them and stole the television. The suspect then got into a pickup truck and fled, striking the victim as he drove off. The victim was not seriously injured.

On July 11 at about 2:50 p.m., police said they were called to a business at Highway 7 and Highway 427 for a reported robbery.

The same suspect entered the store and threatened employees with an axe, police said. He then stole a one-wheeled electric scooter and fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.

The suspect is described as a male between the age of 30 and 40, wearing sunglasses and a reflective vest. He is believed to be driving an older model maroon Ford 250.

Investigators are asking the public for help identifying the suspect and are urging the man to turn himself in.