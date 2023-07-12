Man killed at Belvedere station identified as 52-year-old husband, father of 7

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police identified the man killed at Belvedere LRT Station Sunday night as 52-year-old Rukinisha Nkundabatware, known as “Hunda,” a husband and father of seven.

He and his family moved to Canada nine years ago from Congo to escape the conflict there.

An autopsy done Wednesday morning confirmed Nkundabatware died from a stab wound to the chest and the manner of death was homicide.

“Hunda’s wife has shared that her family could have never imagined they would be affected by violence such as this in Canada,” said EPS Homicide Section Det. Jared Buhler.

He said police don’t believe Nkundabatware and the accused knew each other.

The investigation, which has included transit security footage, found the victim boarded the LRT at Claireview Station Sunday night and got off at Belvedere where he met with a friend, something he did often.

Then, there were “interactions with other persons,” Buhler said.

“Hunda was not the primary actor in these events and we do not believe that he knew the assailant.”

Police have arrested and charged 27-year-old Jamal Joshua Malik Wheeler with second-degree murder in relation to a man found dead at Belvedere LRT station on Sunday, July 9, 2023. supplied to Global News

The suspect, 27-year-old Jamal Joshua Malik Wheeler, was arrested.

He has been charged with second-degree murder and three counts of breaching conditions.

“Three counts of breaching the conditions of a release order for failing to abide by conditions of a 24/7 house arrest, possession of a weapon and conditions to not attend any LRT station,” Buhler explained.

“Those were incidents that occurred several years ago and there were more than one,” he added. “There were several violent incidents that gave rise to that (LRT) condition. It’s been in effect for several years now.”

A search of Alberta court records showed that Wheeler has an extensive history of assault, robbery and use of excessive force.

Edmonton police said Wednesday their data shows two-thirds of violent offenders re-offend within two years of being released.

Buhler said he met with the victim’s family Wednesday morning. Nkundabatware’s children range in age from 14 to 27.

“They are struggling to imagine life without their father,” he said.

“Hunda did nothing to bring this on. It’s a senseless tragedy,” Buhler said.

“The advice I give is the same I give to my boys … Don’t become involved in any interaction with anyone that gives you any sense of uncertainty because you can literally end up with a knife in your chest.

“That is the simple truth. You have to be extremely cautious (around) our transit system and downtown right now.”