Police make quick arrest in northeast Edmonton homicide

Edmonton police have arrested a 27-year-old man in relation to the death of a man whose body was found near the Belvedere LRT station Sunday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., police responded to a weapons complaint in northeast Edmonton around 129 Avenue and Fort Road.

Police said they found a man who had sustained “serious injuries.” He was declared dead at the scene by EMS.

Police added that the man’s injuries seemed suspicious and an investigation proceeded.

Jamal Joshua Malik Wheeler has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the homicide. A search of Alberta court records shows that Wheeler has an extensive history of assault, robbery and use of excessive force.

Police do not believe the victim and Wheeler knew each other.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine the cause of death.