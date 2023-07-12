It’s been a violent and ‘traumatic’ couple of days in Edmonton: police

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police officers responded to multiple violent calls between Saturday and Monday, including weapons complaints, aggravated assaults, a carjacking, shootings, a homicide and a suspicious death.

“Our members were kept extremely busy over the last several days, responding to various life-threatening incidents called into 911 across the city,” said Deputy Chief Darren Derko of the EPS community policing bureau.

“It’s been a traumatic weekend for the victims of these crimes, their families and friends, as well as the responding officers and investigators subsequently involved.”

Saturday, July 8

In the early hours of Saturday, police were called to the Belvedere Transit Centre for “a weapons complaint/stabbing,” EPS said.

Officers arrived shortly after 12:20 a.m. and found an injured man in the terminal, near 62 Street and Fort Road.

The victim was taken to hospital and the male suspect was arrested. Charges are pending, police said.

Sunday, July 9

Police received a complaint about weapons at Belvedere LRT Station near 129 Avenue and Fort Road at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers found a man dead “with suspicious injuries.”

Edmonton police’s homicide section took over the investigation. A 27-year-old man has since been charged in connection with this death and faces “various charges including second-degree murder.”

Then, at around 10:20 p.m., there was an assault with a weapon call downtown.

Peace officers who witnessed the assault told police that an 89-year-old man, a hobby photographer, was taking some photos near 97 Street and Jasper Avenue when another man “charged the elderly male, shoving him to the ground and seriously injuring him.”

EPS said the suspect “climbed on top” of the elderly man and the peace officers intervened and detained him.

The suspect was arrested by police and charged.

Paramedics treated the 89-year-old man and took him to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Monday, July 10

Police investigated an aggravated assault reported at 2 a.m. Monday at an ETS bus shelter on Jasper Avenue and 100 Street.

Officers were told that a man and woman were taking drugs when two other men joined them inside the shelter.

Then, witnesses reported seeing one of the men “stagger out of the shelter and fall to the ground with what appeared to be life-threatening stab wounds.”

Paramedics treated him and took him to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

Later, at around 3 a.m. Monday, police in the west end were called to a weapons complaint on Woodbend WN, where witnesses reported a shooting.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene.

“It was reported to police that the male complainant was sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot, before being joined by a suspect male. They were eventually joined by two additional suspect males. The suspects then attempted to rob the complainant, though he was not carrying any money with him.”

Police said the suspects demanded the keys to his vehicle and drove the man out to the west end.

“The complainant was able to escape the vehicle, at which time one of the suspects shot the male as he attempted to flee the scene,” Edmonton police said.

He sustained a serious, non-life-threatening injury.

The suspects left the area, eventually abandoning the vehicle, which was later found in southeast Edmonton on fire.

The incident remains under investigation.

Around 6 a.m. Monday, an injured male was reported to be outside a northeast home.

Police found a 25-year-old man with serious injuries in the area of 84 Street and 179 Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.