Neighbourly Coffee offers ‘leg up’ for people who were once unhoused

Posted July 12, 2023 2:20 pm
Katrina Lunn is training as a barista at Neighbourly Coffee in Fredericton, N.B. View image in full screen
Katrina Lunn is training as a barista at Neighbourly Coffee in Fredericton, N.B. Shelley Steeves/Global News
A New Brunswick group has brewed up a unique approach to addressing homelessness that for some people has been more eye-opening than a cup of espresso.

“A lot of people want to work, but if you don’t have a place to live, to shower and wash your clothes, to sleep, it makes it really difficult,” said Katrina Lunn who is training to become a barista at a pop-up coffee shop in Fredericton called Neighbourly Coffee.

The recently opened coffee shop is a social enterprise created by 12 Neighbours, which has established 63 subsidized tiny homes on a designated plot of land in Fredericton, providing a safe haven for those without shelter.

Community members residing in the tiny homes are now gaining valuable work and life skills working in the shop.

Marcel Lebrun, the founder of 12 Neighbours, says the coffee shop is, “what we call our path to independence. We start with affordable housing and then we invest in personal development and employability,” he said.

Lebrun’s unique approach to addressing homelessness is leaving a lasting impact on people like Lunn who said she lived in a women’s shelter and on the streets before becoming a resident of 12 Neighbours. She said the tiny homes not only offer a secure living space but the program also offers wrap-around supports to help people get back on their feet. “If you struggle with addiction or mental illness or maybe you want to do some GED classes, all those are provided by 12 Neighbours which really helps you get a leg up,” she said.

With plans for a permanent coffee shop right at the doorstep of the growing community, along with a tiny-home-building workshop to provide training and employment opportunities, 12 Neighbours is committed to empowering its residents said Lebrun. He said that many residents face hurdles and he believes that support and patience are crucial for the project’s success.

More on Canada

“We have what we call patient and progressive employment, so we can start where people are at and dial up the hours and complexity of the tasks as people progress,” said Lebrun.

The success of 12 Neighbours has drawn the attention of community groups working to address homelessness across Canada, said Lebrun, who openly shares his model.

For Lunn, the project has not only given her a home and a rewarding job working in the coffee shop but also a priceless perk: “It gave me a place to belong, which I really needed, and I have such a sense of community now.”

