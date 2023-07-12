Alleged sex abuse at N.S. youth centre could involve 200 survivors: RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP are looking for survivors and witnesses to come forward to help with an investigation into nearly three decades of alleged sexual abuse at a youth detention centre in Nova Scotia, which could involve more than 200 survivors.

In a news conference Wednesday, police said Operation Headwind is looking into the allegations of sexual assault at the Nova Scotia Youth Centre in Waterville, N.S., between 1988 and 2017.

“Investigators believe that there are people in the community who have information that will aid in the investigation, and they believe there are survivors who have not yet had the opportunity to be heard,” said Insp. Don Moser, assistant support services officer for the Nova Scotia RCMP.

Police have launched a confidential hotline for anyone with information. People can call the hotline at 902-720-5313 or toll-free at 1-833-314-3475. The hotline will be monitored from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, though a confidential voicemail is available after hours.

Investigators can also be contacted by email at headwind@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

View image in full screen Police are looking for information into sexual assault allegations at the Nova Scotia Youth Centre in Waterville, N.S., between 1988 and 2017. Neil Benedict/Global News

Const. Shannon Herbert, an investigator with Operation Headwind, said police are using a trauma-informed approach. Any information received “will be treated with the utmost care and respect” and will only be accessed by officers assigned to Operation Headwind, she said.

“We want to provide an opportunity for all survivors to be heard,” she said, adding that the “majority” of survivors were men who would have been between the ages of 12 and 18 at the time of the incidents.

Herbert said the investigation started in 2019. She said the investigation is complex due to a number of factors, including the time frame of the alleged offences, documents that require analysis, and the number of survivors and witnesses involved.

She said the investigation has been largely “statement-driven,” meaning much of the evidence is provided by survivors and witnesses. She said so far, police have heard statements from 70 survivors, “and at this time, we believe there may be more than 200.”

View image in full screen Insp. Don Moser, Cst. Shannon Herbert and Sgt. Brian Fitzpatrick provide details on Operation Headwind on July 12. Megan King/Global News

Lead investigator Sgt. Brian Fitzpatrick said this is the biggest investigation he’s been involved with in his 19 years of service.

“It’s the sheer size, the amount of information that we need to process and disclose eventually, and the amount of survivors and witnesses that we have to deploy our members to places all over Canada to complete these interviews,” he said.

“So, I would say that just the sheer size of it is the challenge.”

Class-action lawsuit

Investigators refused to provide any details about the alleged assailant or assailants, but a class-action lawsuit alleges the assaults were perpetrated by a swim instructor employed at the facility.

Mike Dull, a litigation lawyer with Valent Legal, is heading up the lawsuit against the Attorney General in relation to the alleged sexual abuse. On Tuesday, he told Global News that “close to 200” men have approached his law firm and have “alleged some degree of sexual misconduct at the facility.”

He said his clients were vulnerable youths whose lives were shaped by their experiences at the facility.

“Frankly, most of those men have gone on to have complicated histories with the law. You know, it is a byproduct of childhood trauma,” Dull said. “For them to hear that the police are taking their complaint seriously is huge.”

He said his clients “are very interested” in the outcome of the criminal investigation.

“They have suffered in silence for decades. It’s taken a tremendous amount of courage for many of them to reach out to police agencies who they have had a complicated relationship with … and for that courage to be rewarded and respected is huge.”