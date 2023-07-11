Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Coquitlam RCMP, search and rescue hunt for senior last seen Monday morning

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 5:48 pm
RCMP and search-and-rescue volunteers are working to find Lifang Cheng, who was last seen Monday morning. View image in full screen
RCMP and search-and-rescue volunteers are working to find Lifang Cheng, who was last seen Monday morning. Coquitlam RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Coquitlam Search and Rescue volunteers have joined RCMP in efforts to locate a woman missing since Monday morning.

Lifang Cheng, 69, was last seen near Harper Road and Shay Street shortly before 9 a.m. on July 10, and was reported missing early Monday afternoon.

Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?

Police said they are worried about her well-being.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Cheng is described as Asian, five-feet-five-inches tall and 130 pounds. She has medium-length grey and black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit and straw hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

 

More on Crime
MissingMissing WomanCoquitlamCoquitlam RCMPMissing SeniorCoquitlam Search and Rescuemissing woman coquitlam
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices