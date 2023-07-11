Coquitlam RCMP, search and rescue hunt for senior last seen Monday morning

Coquitlam Search and Rescue volunteers have joined RCMP in efforts to locate a woman missing since Monday morning.
Lifang Cheng, 69, was last seen near Harper Road and Shay Street shortly before 9 a.m. on July 10, and was reported missing early Monday afternoon.
Police said they are worried about her well-being.
Cheng is described as Asian, five-feet-five-inches tall and 130 pounds. She has medium-length grey and black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit and straw hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.
