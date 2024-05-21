Menu

Truck gets stuck under Langley overpass

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 21, 2024 6:33 pm
1 min read
British Columbia announced new legislation on Tuesday to change the Commercial Transport Act, including higher penalties for drivers involved in infrastructure crashes. The changes are a result of 35 overpass strikes that have occurred since 2021 by over-height vehicles and by working with the BC Trucking Association and commercial drivers – Mar 12, 2024
Traffic along Highway 1 westbound through Langley was heavy on Tuesday afternoon after a truck became stuck under an overpass.

According to witness Jean-Francois Pageau, the truck, which was carrying a cube van on a flatbed, stopped before attempting to go under the overpass.

The truck became stuck under the Langley overpass on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
The truck became stuck under the Langley overpass on Tuesday afternoon. Jean-Francois Pageau

Pageau said a passenger got out of the truck, looked at the overpass and appeared to give a sign that it was fine to proceed.

However, he said the truck then proceeded to go forward and struck the roof of the overpass.

The Ministry of Transportation said it was investigating reports a commercial vehicle had struck the CPKC rail overpass while travelling westbound on the freeway.

“The ministry’s maintenance contractor will examine the crossing for damage, but it’s expected that it would be cosmetic damage only given the minor damage to the cargo,” a ministry spokesperson said in an email.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement branch is now handling the file.

