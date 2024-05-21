Truck gets stuck under Langley overpass

Send this page to someone via email

Traffic along Highway 1 westbound through Langley was heavy on Tuesday afternoon after a truck became stuck under an overpass.

According to witness Jean-Francois Pageau, the truck, which was carrying a cube van on a flatbed, stopped before attempting to go under the overpass.

View image in full screen The truck became stuck under the Langley overpass on Tuesday afternoon. Jean-Francois Pageau

Pageau said a passenger got out of the truck, looked at the overpass and appeared to give a sign that it was fine to proceed.

However, he said the truck then proceeded to go forward and struck the roof of the overpass.

The Ministry of Transportation said it was investigating reports a commercial vehicle had struck the CPKC rail overpass while travelling westbound on the freeway.

“The ministry’s maintenance contractor will examine the crossing for damage, but it’s expected that it would be cosmetic damage only given the minor damage to the cargo,” a ministry spokesperson said in an email.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement branch is now handling the file.