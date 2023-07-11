Pierrefonds-Roxboro redevelopment project near future REM station blocked by 26 residents

Send this page to someone via email

Until recently, there were big plans for a re-development next door to the future Sunnybrooke REM train station in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

Groupe Quorum, a real estate developer, was proposing to build a six-storey, mixed-use building, with 111 residential units, commercial use on the ground floor and indoor parking.

View image in full screen Gouin-Pierrefonds proposed mixed-use building. Quorum

The plans had gone through a two-year process of reviews and consultations, until it was time for residents to have their say on the zoning change.

Ultimately, 26 people signed a register, which was enough to stop the project.

“That whole notion of not in my backyard – I understand it in many ways, but I would also ask folks to keep an open mind and an open spirit about these types of developments because it’s part of the whole revitalization process when you look at areas that surround train stations,” said Pierrefonds-Roxboro Borough Mayor Jim Beis.

Those living near the site who spoke with Global News say one of their main concerns was an increase in traffic and congestion in the area.

“It would make our life hell,” said Alfred Epure, who lives in front of the site. “Congestion, traffic, a lot of people.”

Others say it would also be nice to develop the area more.

“It would be nice to develop the area, but at the same time, I get the point of traffic, but there’s traffic everywhere,” said local resident Camille Racine.

Quorum, the developer that spearheaded the project, says it was a surprise when its proposal was blocked, adding that it’s more difficult to develop in Montreal.

“We must always take care and consider the residents around the project, but we must also focus on people that need housing and they have no power and no votes,” said Maxime Laporte, vice-president of real estate development at Quorum. “Let’s say there’s a list of 26 people against the project — we can also imagine a list of 400 people who want to live in that place.”

High-density projects in close proximity to REM stations have been popping up all over the West Island — and there’s no shortage of battles over them.

In January, close to 500 Dollard-des-Ormeaux residents signed a register to block a nine-storey residential building on St-Jean Boulevard.

There was also an unsuccessful attempt to block a nearly 400-unit proposal on Brunswick Boulevard.

Both sites are within a kilometre of a future REM station.

“If no one is interested in revitalizing these types of areas, they are going to stay status quo for a long time,” said Beis. “And status quo is dilapidated buildings in many cases, it’s vacant buildings in many cases.”

Quorum says it will hold onto the land, but it has no plans to submit a revised proposal for the foreseeable future.