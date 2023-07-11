Victim of ‘targeted’ Surrey shooting identified as 29-year-old local man

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have identified the man shot and killed in Surrey, B.C. on Sunday.

Pavanbar Paul Mannan, 29, was found “unresponsive” inside a vehicle near the intersection of 96A Avenue and 130th Street, according to the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT). Lifesaving measures could not save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later that day, Surrey RCMP found a burned grey Subaru Forester in the Johnston Heights neighbourhood, near 82A Avenue and 152A Street. Police are working to determine whether it is connected to the homicide.

In a Tuesday interview, IHIT’s Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said Mannan is “known to police,” and police released his name in the hopes a member of the public can shed light on “who would want to do something like this to him.”

“This did appear to be a targeted shooting,” he said.

Homicide investigators are expected to be in the area throughout Tuesday, speaking with neighbours and canvassing for video.

“If you have yet to speak to police and do have information for us, we do ask that you contact IHIT or the Surrey RCMP immediately,” said Pierotti.

“Specifically, we’re looking for anyone with dashcam video who was in the areas of 96A Avenue and 130th Street or 82A Avenue and 152A Street between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on July 9.”

Anyone with information on the killing or the vehicle fire is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.