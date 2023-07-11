Accused Toronto subway stabber missed court appearance on day of attack: docs

Moses Lewin, the 25-year-old man Toronto Police have charged in relation to a violent stabbing on a Yonge Street subway train near Eglinton station last Thursday, will remain behind bars, after a brief court appearance Tuesday.

Lewin is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Court documents obtained by Global News find the charges of failing to comply with a release order likely pertain to an alleged crime spree Lewis was charged with in Burlington one year ago.

On June 3, 2022, Halton Regional Police charged Lewin with break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer, dangerous driving, and failing to comply with a release order, namely not to drive a motor vehicle.

The documents find that on June 28, 2022, Lewin was released on his own recognizance with conditions. On July 6, 2023, he was due to appear in a Milton courtroom to speak to the charges but did not show up. Officials at the courthouse confirm a bench warrant was issued for Lewin’s arrest.

That same day, an argument broke out between two men on the Yonge Street subway train, before one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man multiple times. Graphic video of the attack emerged on social media, showing terrified passengers running for safety.

After the train pulled into Eglinton station, the suspect was captured on cell phone video casually walking along the platform. The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and Eglinton station was shut down for hours as police investigated.

On July 7, Moses Lewin was identified as the suspect in the stabbing and was taken into custody that night.

The conditions of Lewin’s release in June 2022 included he report to the John Howard Society of Peel-Halton-Dufferin, reside at an approved address, not attend the location of the break-and-enter, and not occupy the driver’s seat of any motor vehicle. At the time of his arrest, Lewin was living at a homeless shelter on Peter Street in Toronto.

Two months after that arrest, on Aug. 11, 2022, Lewin was charged with failing to comply with a condition of his release, namely reporting to the John Howard Society. Two days later, a bench warrant for his arrest was issued. It’s unclear when he was arrested but the charge was later withdrawn.

Lewin remains in custody on the attempted murder charge and will return to court on Aug. 9. His lawyer, Monte MacGregor, has indicated he may be seeking a special bail hearing for his client.