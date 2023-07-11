51-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash near Okotoks

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Okotoks, Alta., are investigating a car crash that left one man dead.

Police say on Sunday at 1:15 p.m., they were called to a motorcycle collision on Big Rock Trail and 16 Street West, about five kilometres west of Okotoks.

1:46 Amidst rise in fatal crashes, OPP plead motorists to drive carefully

Upon arrival, officers found a 51-year-old man from Calgary dead at the scene, according to police. EMS, Fire and an RCMP collision reconstructionist were called in.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP offered condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and said no further updates are anticipated.