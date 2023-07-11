Menu

Canada

51-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash near Okotoks

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 12:45 pm
Okotoks RCMP investigate fatal motor vehicle collision that left one man dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck View image in full screen
RCMP say no further updates are anticipated and send condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP in Okotoks, Alta., are investigating a car crash that left one man dead.

Police say on Sunday at 1:15 p.m., they were called to a motorcycle collision on Big Rock Trail and 16 Street West, about five kilometres west of Okotoks.

Upon arrival, officers found a 51-year-old man from Calgary dead at the scene, according to police. EMS, Fire and an RCMP collision reconstructionist were called in.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP offered condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and said no further updates are anticipated.

FireFatal CrashInvestigationFatalEMSMotorcycleOkotoksMotor Vehicle CollisionOkotoks RCMPCollision Reconstructionist16 Street WestBig Rock TrailSouthern Alberta District
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

