Traffic

Warman RCMP, Saskatchewan RCMP investigating two fatal collisions

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 7:45 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
The Warman RCMP and the Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist are investigating two separate fatal collisions the occurred outside Saskatoon recently. File / Getty
The Warman RCMP responded to two recent fatal rollovers in the surrounding area.

According to a release, the first incident took place on July 6, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m., where Warman RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 16 near Maymont, Sask.

“The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was declared deceased by EMS at the scene,” stated police. “He has been identified as a 59-year-old male from Edmonton. His family has been notified.”

The second incident occurred the following day at approximately 10:20 p.m. Warman RCMP responded to a report of a motorcycle rollover on Auction Mart Road, northwest of Saskatoon.

“The adult male driver and sole rider on the motorcycle was declared deceased by EMS at the scene,” according to the release. “He has been identified as a 38-year-old from Martensville. His family has been notified.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Warman RCMP along with the Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist continue to investigate both collisions.

Click to play video: '3 people killed, 3 injured in vehicle rollover in southeast Edmonton'
3 people killed, 3 injured in vehicle rollover in southeast Edmonton
