Send this page to someone via email

A southeast Calgary intersection is closed after a pedestrian collision.

According to a tweet by YYC Transportation, emergency services are helping a pedestrian after a collision on Shawville Boulevard and Shalom Way S.E. The intersection is closed and no estimated time has been given for re-opening.

No other details were given in the tweet.

ALERT: Emergency services are helping a pedestrian involved in an incident on Shawville Bv and Shalom Wy SE. The intersection is closed. Please go slow and watch for fellow Calgarians. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/KhkjSArHQH — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) July 10, 2023