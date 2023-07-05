Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP officer says he forgot to record B.C. murder suspect’s arrest after car crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2023 8:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Jury hears for first time about arrest of Ibrahim Ali'
Jury hears for first time about arrest of Ibrahim Ali
Ibrahim Ali is on trial for the first-degree murder of a young teen found in Burnaby's Central Park in 2017. The arresting officer testified that Ibrahim Ali was arrested during a traffic stop fourteen months later. Rumina Daya reports. – Jun 22, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The police officer who arrested a man accused of murdering a young teen girl found dead in a Burnaby, B.C., park six years ago said no audio recording of the arrest existed because he forgot to switch on his recorder when a police car crashed into another vehicle at the scene.

However, Burnaby RCMP Const. Jason Cutler told a B.C. Supreme Court jury that Ibrahim Ali was co-operative and his arrest otherwise went without a hitch.

Cutler said he and Const. Bryce Sinclair were tasked by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team with arresting Ali at a co-ordinated traffic stop on Sept. 7, 2018.

“Verbally and physically he was co-operative and well behaved,” Cutler told the jury on Wednesday.

He said a “safe traffic stop” was performed, but another police car had collided with a civilian car before the arrest causing him to forget to start recording, although he had placed the recorder in his vest.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'DNA expert testifies at murder trial of Ibrahim Ali'
DNA expert testifies at murder trial of Ibrahim Ali

The body of the girl, who cannot be identified under the terms of a publication ban, was found in Burnaby’s Central Park in July 2017, just hours after her mother reported her missing.

In May, Ali pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

RCMP officers did not use body cameras or dash cameras at the time of the arrest, Cutler said.

Trending Now

Cutler said that after the arrest, Ali was taken to the cells at the Burnaby RCMP detachment.

Ali, who was 28 at the time of his arrest, has been in pretrial custody ever since.

Crown attorney Isobel Keeley said in an opening statement that the court would hear evidence showing the murder was random, but DNA results would prove Ali sexually assaulted her.

Story continues below advertisement

She said the evidence would show the girl was passing through a neighbourhood park when she was dragged off a pathway into the forest by Ali, sexually assaulted and strangled.

The defence has not yet told the jury its theory of events.

Click to play video: 'Murder trial of Ibrahim Ali resumes'
Murder trial of Ibrahim Ali resumes
Burnaby crimeIbrahim Aliibrahim ali trialBurnaby Central ParkBurnaby homicideBurnaby Central Park MurderBurnaby teen girl killed
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content