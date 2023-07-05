RCMP officer says he forgot to record B.C. murder suspect’s arrest after car crash

Send this page to someone via email

The police officer who arrested a man accused of murdering a young teen girl found dead in a Burnaby, B.C., park six years ago said no audio recording of the arrest existed because he forgot to switch on his recorder when a police car crashed into another vehicle at the scene.

However, Burnaby RCMP Const. Jason Cutler told a B.C. Supreme Court jury that Ibrahim Ali was co-operative and his arrest otherwise went without a hitch.

Cutler said he and Const. Bryce Sinclair were tasked by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team with arresting Ali at a co-ordinated traffic stop on Sept. 7, 2018.

“Verbally and physically he was co-operative and well behaved,” Cutler told the jury on Wednesday.

He said a “safe traffic stop” was performed, but another police car had collided with a civilian car before the arrest causing him to forget to start recording, although he had placed the recorder in his vest.

Story continues below advertisement

2:04 DNA expert testifies at murder trial of Ibrahim Ali

The body of the girl, who cannot be identified under the terms of a publication ban, was found in Burnaby’s Central Park in July 2017, just hours after her mother reported her missing.

In May, Ali pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

RCMP officers did not use body cameras or dash cameras at the time of the arrest, Cutler said.

Cutler said that after the arrest, Ali was taken to the cells at the Burnaby RCMP detachment.

Ali, who was 28 at the time of his arrest, has been in pretrial custody ever since.

Crown attorney Isobel Keeley said in an opening statement that the court would hear evidence showing the murder was random, but DNA results would prove Ali sexually assaulted her.

Story continues below advertisement

She said the evidence would show the girl was passing through a neighbourhood park when she was dragged off a pathway into the forest by Ali, sexually assaulted and strangled.

The defence has not yet told the jury its theory of events.