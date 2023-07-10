Menu

Canada

Lake Louise ski resort reopens for the summer after ‘Chucktown’ fire

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 9:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Tenants in iconic Lake Louise staff accommodation lose everything in devastating fire'
Tenants in iconic Lake Louise staff accommodation lose everything in devastating fire
WATCH: About 165 employees of Lake Louise ski resort have been left homeless after the Charleston residence was destroyed by fire. As Global’s Jayme Doll reports, it’s now the focus of a RCMP criminal investigation.
The ski resort at Lake Louise reopened for the summer on Monday after a fire at a beloved staff residence displaced hundreds on July 3.

At around noon on July 3, Lake Louise RCMP and local fire departments responded to reports of a fire and a man standing on the roof in distress at the Charleston Residence — nicknamed “Chucktown” by residents.

The residence, which housed around 200 staff, was evacuated soon after.

Later that day, police said they charged a man with arson following the fire.

Timothy Alexander Peterson, 40, of Lake Louise was charged with arson and possession of a weapon.

On Monday, Lake Louise Ski Resort and Gondola announced it has reopened for the summer. The sightseeing gondola is open, along with the Wildlife Interpretive Centre and some restaurants. The resort’s gift shop and daycare service is also open.

“We are incredibly relieved that all 173 residents are safe and without injuries, and we are deeply committed to their wellbeing. Swift action led to financial aid, short-term accommodations, meals, transportation, counseling services, and assistance with document replacement for those affected,” read a statement on the resort’s website.

“Thank you all for your patience, support, and understanding. Lake Louise is more than a destination — it’s a community, one that we are proud to be a part of. We are excited to invite you back for a memorable summer season as we move forward, together.”

