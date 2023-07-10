Suspect rams into police cars and officer after Saskatoon cocaine trafficking bust: police

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect in a drug trafficking investigation drove into two Saskatoon police vehicles and an officer on Saturday while trying to escape arrest, police said.

Saskatoon police investigators conducted a traffic stop July 8 after watching what they believed was a drug transaction happen in the parking lot of a motel in the 2500 block of 22nd.

The person thought to be purchasing illegal drugs jumped into a grey Nissan Juke and was surrounded by three unmarked police vehicles before they could flee.

The driver began ramming into two of the police vehicles and hit one of the officers while trying to escape.

The officer fired their gun at the tire of the Nissan in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

A man and woman were arrested from the vehicle and taken into custody.

The officer was minorly injured but didn’t require medical attention.

Police say they found $80 in counterfeit cash, $400 in real currency and two phones on the male suspect.

A man was charged with assault with a weapon, trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000 and possession of counterfeit money.

A 43-year-old woman, who police allege was the passenger in the vehicle, was charged with possessing cocaine.

Additional cash, cocaine and cellphones were found during a later search of the vehicle.

A 30-year-old woman was also arrested at the same time at a home in the 300 block of Silverwood Road in relation to the investigation.

Ten grams of fentanyl, 57 grams of a cutting agent and 143 grams of cocaine were found inside. The woman was charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.