Toronto sees 2nd shooting incident of the day possibly linked to road rage

Toronto has seen its second shooting incident of the day possibly linked to road rage.

Toronto police said officers were called at 4:23 p.m. Monday to the area of Keele Street and Victory Drive, which is just north of Wilson Avenue, for reports of a suspect shooting at a vehicle.

The incident stemmed from road rage, police said, and a vehicle was found at the scene with shattered glass. The driver was uninjured.

Police said the suspect was in a car at the time, described as a black Toyota Camry.

The suspect was also described as a five-foot, four-inches tall male, 45 years old with a stocky build, tattoos on his fingers and wearing all black.

The incident comes after two people were shot early Monday in the Yonge and Bloor streets area, which police said may resulted from road rage.

Duty Insp. Michelle Olszevski told reporters a man and a woman in their 20s were taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Olszevski said there were multiple gunshots fired but it’s unclear how many people were shooting.

A police spokesperson said it’s unlikely the two shooting incidents are connected.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues