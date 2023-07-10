2 people seriously injured after shooting in Toronto’s downtown

Toronto police say two people have been injured after a shooting in the city’s downtown core on Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Yonge and Bloor streets at around 6 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Paramedics told Global News they transported a male and a female to a trauma centre with serious injuries. No information on ages was available.
Police said the suspects fled in a vehicle and headed in an unknown direction.
There are road closures in the area and police are advising motorists to take alternate routes.
