2 people seriously injured after shooting in Toronto’s downtown

Toronto police say two people have been injured after a shooting in the city’s downtown core on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Yonge and Bloor streets at around 6 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Paramedics told Global News they transported a male and a female to a trauma centre with serious injuries. No information on ages was available.

Police said the suspects fled in a vehicle and headed in an unknown direction.

There are road closures in the area and police are advising motorists to take alternate routes.

View image in full screen Toronto police on scene following a double shooting near Bloor and Yonge streets on July 10, 2023. Mark Bray / Global News

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Bloor St W and Yonge St (UPDATED LOCATION)

6:06 am

-suspects fled in a vehicle

-unknown direction

-road closures in the area

-avoid the area

-paramedics and fire o/s#GO1599562

^lm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 10, 2023