Crime

2 people seriously injured after shooting in Toronto’s downtown

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 6:39 am
Toronto police on scene following a double shooting near Bloor and Yonge streets on July 10, 2023. View image in full screen
Toronto police on scene following a double shooting near Bloor and Yonge streets on July 10, 2023. Mark Bray / Global News
Toronto police say two people have been injured after a shooting in the city’s downtown core on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Yonge and Bloor streets at around 6 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Paramedics told Global News they transported a male and a female to a trauma centre with serious injuries. No information on ages was available.

Police said the suspects fled in a vehicle and headed in an unknown direction.

There are road closures in the area and police are advising motorists to take alternate routes.

Toronto police on scene following a double shooting near Bloor and Yonge streets on July 10, 2023. View image in full screen
Toronto police on scene following a double shooting near Bloor and Yonge streets on July 10, 2023. Mark Bray / Global News

