Crime

Police say shooting at downtown Hamilton residence sent man to hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 5:01 pm
A photo of the side of a Hamilton police cruiser. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say they are seeking witnesses but no suspects after a man was shot in the downtown July 9, 2023. Global News
Police say they’re seeking information connected to a shooting at a downtown Hamilton, Ont., party, that sent a man to hospital.

A spokesperson with Hamilton police says the occurrence after midnight on Sunday was “an isolated incident” on King Street East and Steven Street involving a 25-year-old, who suffered ‘critical’ injuries.

“Police can confirm that the shooting took place at a residence in downtown,” said Const. Krista-Lee Ernst.

“This was an isolated incident and investigators continue to interview multiple witnesses with information.”

No suspects are being sought and no charges have been laid in the shooting.

Ernst says a 22-year-old woman is facing a charge for “actively attempted to disarm” a peace officer while the victim was being treated on scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are appealing for information and asking anyone with details to reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

