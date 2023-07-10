Police say shooting at downtown Hamilton residence sent man to hospital

See more sharing options

Police say they’re seeking information connected to a shooting at a downtown Hamilton, Ont., party, that sent a man to hospital.

A spokesperson with Hamilton police says the occurrence after midnight on Sunday was “an isolated incident” on King Street East and Steven Street involving a 25-year-old, who suffered ‘critical’ injuries.

“Police can confirm that the shooting took place at a residence in downtown,” said Const. Krista-Lee Ernst.

“This was an isolated incident and investigators continue to interview multiple witnesses with information.”

No suspects are being sought and no charges have been laid in the shooting.

Ernst says a 22-year-old woman is facing a charge for “actively attempted to disarm” a peace officer while the victim was being treated on scene.

Police are appealing for information and asking anyone with details to reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.