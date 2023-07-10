Severe thunderstorm issued for areas surrounding Calgary

Areas surrounding Calgary are under a severe thunderstorm watch.
Just before 6 p.m., Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) announced Rocky View County near Cochrane, Airdrie, Olds and Didsbury could produce strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.
“The line of severe thunderstorms is located from near Cochrane to Olds and is moving slowly to the northeast,” ECCC said in a statement.
Calgary and area have been under a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the day.
Global News weather anchor Tiffany Lizee notes the city and area are still under a heat warning and were “very warm” overnight. She anticipates the storms that come through the region will likely be slow-moving.
“There is potential for severe weather to develop bringing us heavy rain and toonie-sized hail,” Lizee said.
ECCC said the thunderstorms are expected to continue into the evening and warned of the possibility of a number of effects including: flash flooding, water pooling on roads, property damage, wind tossing objects and the possibility of tornadoes.
On Thursday, heavy rain contributed to high water levels in Confederation Park that necessitated a water rescue of a man in a motorized wheelchair by the Calgary Fire Department. Roadways such as Stoney Trail Northwest and 16th Avenue Northwest were blocked by heavy rains and flash flooding on Thursday, as well.
On Canada Day, an EF-4 tornado touched down near Didsbury, Alta., resulting in property damage people in the area are still cleaning up from, but no serious reported injuries.
