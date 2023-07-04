Alberta tornado on Canada Day may have been province’s strongest since 1987

Send this page to someone via email

The tornado that formed near Carstairs, Alta., on Canada Day was the strongest one the province has seen since 1987, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said in a preliminary report Tuesday.

The tornado was rated as EF-4, with wind speeds up to 275 km/h, according to ECCC.

The agency said only eight other recorded tornadoes have had a rating of EF-3 or higher.

Saturday’s tornado damaged 12 homes, of which three were completely destroyed and four were left uninhabitable, ECCC said, adding there were no fatalities.

