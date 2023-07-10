Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

6-year-old girl dies after being hit by vehicle while walking with mother in Toronto last week

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 2:49 pm
The scene of the collision in Toronto last week. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision in Toronto last week. Adam Dabrowski / Global News
A six-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a vehicle when she suddenly ran into the roadway while walking with her mother in Toronto last week, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the collision in the High Park Avenue and Dundas Street West area just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said a white Honda CRV was heading west on Dundas Street near High Park Avenue when the child was walking with her mother on the north sidewalk on Dundas, approaching High Park Avenue.

The girl “suddenly ran into the roadway” and was struck by the vehicle, police said.

She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and in an update on Monday, police said she has since died.

The driver remained at the scene.

“Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic event, but do not expect any charges to be laid,” officers said.

Toronto PoliceTorontoToronto CollisionGirl Struck By Vehicle TorontoGirl dies Toronto collisionHigh Park Avenue and Dundas Street WestHigh Park Avenue and Dundas Street West collision
