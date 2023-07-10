Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

11 animals seized from south Edmonton home

By Sarah Ryan Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 2:41 pm
Nine dogs and two cats were seized from a south Edmonton home Monday morning. View image in full screen
Nine dogs and two cats were seized from a south Edmonton home Monday morning. Charles Taylor / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A number of dogs and cats have been seized from a south Edmonton house after officers found them in “concerning conditions.”

Multiple police cruisers as well as peace officer vehicles were parked in front of the Mount Pleasant home on Monday morning.

Global News crews saw multiple beagles, boston terriers and cats being taken from the property at 61 Avenue and 106 Street.

One of the beagles appeared to be pregnant.

There was a large amount of garbage piled in front of the house, as well as in the driveway – where a pet kennel was stacked on the top of the heap.

Officers put gas masks on to enter the property.

Police say nine dogs and two cats were taken from the property under the animal protection act.

Story continues below advertisement
Beagles and boston terriers were removed from concerning conditions, according to police. View image in full screen
Beagles and boston terriers were removed from concerning conditions, according to police. Charles Taylor / Global News

One woman, who told Global News she owned the dogs, was yelling at the police. She said she doesn’t live in the house, but rather “in the country.”

Trending Now

The lady angrily said on her rural property she has kennels, dog houses, food and water and “all the things they need.”

She was upset officers wouldn’t go look at that other property.

Animal control peace officers from the City of Edmonton loaded up the animals into their vehicles, they are jointly working with police on the investigation.

Police and peace officers worked together to seize the pets. View image in full screen
Police and peace officers worked together to seize the pets. Charles Taylor / Global News
Edmonton policeCity of EdmontonCatsAnimal Protection ActAnimal SeizurePeace OfficersAnimal Care and ControlDog SeizureBeaglesBoston TerriersAnimals seized from home
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content