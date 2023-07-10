11 animals seized from south Edmonton home

Send this page to someone via email

A number of dogs and cats have been seized from a south Edmonton house after officers found them in “concerning conditions.”

Multiple police cruisers as well as peace officer vehicles were parked in front of the Mount Pleasant home on Monday morning.

Global News crews saw multiple beagles, boston terriers and cats being taken from the property at 61 Avenue and 106 Street.

One of the beagles appeared to be pregnant.

There was a large amount of garbage piled in front of the house, as well as in the driveway – where a pet kennel was stacked on the top of the heap.

Officers put gas masks on to enter the property.

Police say nine dogs and two cats were taken from the property under the animal protection act.

View image in full screen Beagles and boston terriers were removed from concerning conditions, according to police. Charles Taylor / Global News

One woman, who told Global News she owned the dogs, was yelling at the police. She said she doesn’t live in the house, but rather “in the country.”

The lady angrily said on her rural property she has kennels, dog houses, food and water and “all the things they need.”

She was upset officers wouldn’t go look at that other property.

Animal control peace officers from the City of Edmonton loaded up the animals into their vehicles, they are jointly working with police on the investigation.