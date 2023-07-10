6 temperature records broken Sunday in B.C. amid heat warning

Send this page to someone via email

Six temperature records were broken across B.C. Sunday amid a warning for extreme heat.

The highest temperature on the list from Environment Canada was in Nakusp, where a new record of 37.2 C was set, breaking a record of 36.9 C set in 2001.

Nearby, in Nelson the mercury reached 35.9 C, just edging past a record of 35.3 C set in 2018.

In Fort Nelson, the oldest record was broken when a temperature of 33 C was reached Sunday, breaking the old record of 30.6 C set in 1959.

Hurricane predictions soar in 2023 as climate change heats up the globe

The remaining records were in Dawson Creek, where the heat rose to 33.4 C, breaking the record of 31.6 set for that day in 2021.

In the Fort St. John area, a new record of 31.6 C was set, breaking the previous high-temperature record of 29.9 C set in 2012 and, lastly, in Mackenzie, a new record of 32.7 C was set, breaking the previous record of 30.8 C set in 2021.

While only six temperature records were broken, it was hot across the province and Environment Canada issued a warning for much of the Southern Interior.

Global National: July 6

Much of the warning was rescinded Monday morning but in the North Thompson, the heat warning remained.

Environment Canada said temperatures are expected to rise as high as 20 to 32 C in the North Thomson, with overnight lows expected near 14 C.

They’re expected to moderate in the days ahead.

The BC Centre for Disease Control said heat events can affect anyone’s health, but extreme heat can pose a very high risk of severe illness for some people if they do not have access to a cool indoor environment.

“Heat can build up indoors when the outdoor temperatures are climbing every day, and the situation can become dangerous. The longer the heat lasts, the more dangerous it becomes,” reads the alert.

“Indoor heat can be dangerous, especially if the temperatures stay over 31C for long periods. If you are at risk and it gets very hot in your home during extreme heat events, plan to go somewhere cooler during an extreme heat emergency if possible.”