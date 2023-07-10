Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Owner charged after dogs living without food, water: Quinte West OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 11:17 am
Quinte West OPP charged a local woman with cruelty to animals, and removed two dogs from her home. View image in full screen
Quinte West OPP charged a local woman with cruelty to animals, and removed two dogs from her home. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP say two dogs were saved from “squalid conditions” after police were called to a Quinte West, Ont., home for a welfare check this weekend.

Police say not only were the dogs living in an unsanitary environment, but they also did not have access to food or water for extended periods of time.

OPP arrived at the Montrose Road home early Sunday morning following a call from someone concerned about the pets. The dogs were then removed from the home.

Trending Now

According to OPP, officials from the Provincial Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) have already found new homes for both animals.

OPP charged the owner, 38-year-old Ashley Juby, with cruelty to animals.

More on Crime
OPPAnimal CrueltyQuinte WestQuinte West OPPOPP Quinte Westanimal cruelty policequinte west animal cruelty
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content