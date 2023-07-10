Owner charged after dogs living without food, water: Quinte West OPP

OPP say two dogs were saved from “squalid conditions” after police were called to a Quinte West, Ont., home for a welfare check this weekend.
Police say not only were the dogs living in an unsanitary environment, but they also did not have access to food or water for extended periods of time.
OPP arrived at the Montrose Road home early Sunday morning following a call from someone concerned about the pets. The dogs were then removed from the home.
According to OPP, officials from the Provincial Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) have already found new homes for both animals.
OPP charged the owner, 38-year-old Ashley Juby, with cruelty to animals.
