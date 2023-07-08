5 cats rescued from London, Ont., basement fire

Send this page to someone via email

The London Fire Department (LFD) says five cats were rescued Saturday following a basement fire that occurred overnight on Vinewood Court.

Four kittens and a cat were rescued. Crews used a pet oxygen mask to revive the cat, officials say.

Crews knocked the fire down and contained it to the basement, according an LFD tweet. Damage is pegged at $10,000.

Officials say there were no working smoke alarms or carbon monoxide detectors on any of the three levels of the building.