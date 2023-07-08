Menu

Fire

5 cats rescued from London, Ont., basement fire

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 8, 2023 12:54 pm
The London Fire Department officials say the building did not have working smoke alarms or carbon monoxide detectors. View image in full screen
The London Fire Department officials say the building did not have working smoke alarms or carbon monoxide detectors. Jaclyn Carbone / 980 CFPL
The London Fire Department (LFD) says five cats were rescued Saturday following a basement fire that occurred overnight on Vinewood Court.

Four kittens and a cat were rescued. Crews used a pet oxygen mask to revive the cat, officials say.

Crews knocked the fire down and contained it to the basement, according an LFD tweet. Damage is pegged at $10,000.

Officials say there were no working smoke alarms or carbon monoxide detectors on any of the three levels of the building.

