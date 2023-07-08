Toronto police arrest man in Eglinton subway stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Police have announced the arrest of a man accused of a daylight stabbing on board a Toronto subway train while it was between stations.

The incident took place on Thursday after 12 p.m. on a Line 1 subway train as it travelled southbound toward Eglinton Station.

Toronto police said the train was heading toward the station when two people got into an argument. The suspect stabbed someone “multiple times,” police said.

The incident was captured in a video that appears to show two men involved in a physical altercation on a Line 1 subway train. A man in a white shirt appears to get stabbed and runs down the train calling for help, as the suspect follows him.

When the train stopped, the suspect fled the scene and the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

1:47 TTC stabbing: Man hospitalized following attack at Eglinton Station

Police released images and a description of the suspect the next day. He was named and a list of charges was also published.

On Saturday morning, Toronto police announced the man — 25-year-old Moses Lewin of no fixed address — had been arrested. Investigators said the arrest took place the day before.

He faces a charge of attempted murder, as well as aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.