Daytime Toronto subway stabbing being investigated as attempted murder

Police are investigating a stabbing onboard a Toronto subway train during the noon hour on Thursday as attempted murder and have released images of the suspect.

The incident was captured in a video — since circulating widely online — that shows two men involved in a physical altercation on a Line 1 TTC train. A man in a white shirt appears to get stabbed and he runs down the train calling for help, as the suspect follows him.

Panicked subway riders rush to the other end of the train.

“He’s killing him!” one woman yells.

In a news release issued late Thursday, police outlined the incident.

The release said the victim and the suspect were travelling on a southbound train toward Eglinton Station when they got into an argument.

The suspect then stabbed the victim multiple times and once the train stopped at Eglinton Station, the suspect fled.

Trains were stopped at the station following the stabbing.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but in an earlier update Thursday, Toronto police Insp. Michelle Olszevski said his condition was upgraded to stable.

Olszevski also said it was not immediately clear whether the victim and the attacker are known to each other, but said investigators believe this was an “isolated incident,” that “is not believed to be at random.”

Police said the suspect is 25 to 30 years old, five feet 10 inches with a thin build, a shaved head and no facial hair. He was wearing a hooded sweater with “GAP” in the front, black pants, black shoes and was carrying a green backpack.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

— with files from Hannah Jackson