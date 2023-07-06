Man in possibly life-threatening condition after stabbing onboard Toronto subway train

Send this page to someone via email

A man has serious injuries after a stabbing onboard a Toronto subway train during the noon hour on Thursday, officials say.

Toronto police said at around 12:23 p.m., a male victim was located with stab wounds at Eglinton station, in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

A police spokesperson said the stabbing happened onboard a subway train.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Trains were stopped at the station following the stabbing.

Police said the suspect is a male, around five-foot-11 to six-feet tall, who is bald and was wearing a green hoodie, black pants, and black and gold sunglasses.

The Toronto Transit Commission issued a statement shortly before 2 p.m., which said that its thoughts are “with the victim at this uncertain time.”

“Safety of our customers and employees is paramount to all we do,” the statement continued.

“While we don’t have any more information, incidents of violence on TTC property are unacceptable and are of great concern.

“That’s why we’ve invested in additional safety and security initiatives and entered multiple partnerships with the City of Toronto, Toronto police, and community outreach and crisis response professionals.”

The TTC said it will assist Toronto police with the investigation.

#TTC statement on Eglinton Station incident.

Subway service is turning back at Lawrence and Davisville stations until further notice.

Shuttle buses are running. pic.twitter.com/tM4ps0RGAU — TTC Media Relations 📰🚌🚋🚈 (@TTCNewsroom) July 6, 2023

Line 1 Yonge-University: No service between Lawrence and Davisville due to a security incident. Shuttle buses are running between Lawrence and Davisville.

All bus service from Eglinton Station being redirected to St Clair Station. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) July 6, 2023

STABBING:

TTC Eglinton Subway station

12:23 pm

– suspect described as male, black, 5'11-6'0, bald, wearing a green hoodie, black pants and black/gold sunglasses

– trains are still stopped

– consider alternate routes at this time

– anyone with info, call police #GO1567469

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 6, 2023