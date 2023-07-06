Menu

Crime

Man in possibly life-threatening condition after stabbing onboard Toronto subway train

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 6, 2023 1:19 pm
Global News
A man has serious injuries after a stabbing onboard a Toronto subway train during the noon hour on Thursday, officials say.

Toronto police said at around 12:23 p.m., a male victim was located with stab wounds at Eglinton station, in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

A police spokesperson said the stabbing happened onboard a subway train.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Trains were stopped at the station following the stabbing.

Police said the suspect is a male, around five-foot-11 to six-feet tall, who is bald and was wearing a green hoodie, black pants, and black and gold sunglasses.

The Toronto Transit Commission issued a statement shortly before 2 p.m., which said that its thoughts are “with the victim at this uncertain time.”

“Safety of our customers and employees is paramount to all we do,” the statement continued.

“While we don’t have any more information, incidents of violence on TTC property are unacceptable and are of great concern.

“That’s why we’ve invested in additional safety and security initiatives and entered multiple partnerships with the City of Toronto, Toronto police, and community outreach and crisis response professionals.”

The TTC said it will assist Toronto police with the investigation.

