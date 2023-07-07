Menu

Headline link
Crime

Toronto police name suspect in stabbing reported aboard subway train

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 6:43 pm
What should you do during a violent incident on the Toronto subway?
RELATED: A day after TTC riders experienced the horror of a stabbing onboard a subway train, travellers are considering what they would do if confronted with a crisis. Seán O’Shea reports.
Police in Toronto have named a suspect after a stabbing that left a man with life-threatening injuries was reported aboard a TTC subway train between stations after midday on Thursday.

The incident was captured in a video that shows two men involved in a physical altercation on a Line 1 subway train. A man in a white shirt appears to get stabbed and runs down the train calling for help, as the suspect follows him.

Toronto police said the train was travelling toward Eglinton Station when two people got into an argument. The suspect stabbed someone “multiple times,” police said.

When the train stopped, the suspect fled the scene and the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Friday afternoon, Toronto police named the suspect as 25-year-old Moses Lewin.

Investigators said he is wanted for charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. He is also wanted for two counts of allegedly failing to comply with a release order.

