RCMP investigate deadly crash involving motorcycle in northern Alberta

Traffic on Highway 672 has been diverted as Grande Prairie RCMP investigate what caused a crash on the northern Alberta roadway that claimed the life of a motorcycle driver.
In a news release issued Friday afternoon, police said emergency crews were called to a crash by Highway 2 and Highway 672 at 1:50 p.m.
They said the collision involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck.
“The cause of the collision remains under investigation and traffic interruption is anticipated to continue until the scene examination is completed,” the RCMP said shortly after 3:30 p.m.
Police said Highway 672 was blocked off in both directions at Highway 2.
“Traffic is being rerouted at Highway 2 and Township 734,” the RCMP said.
“Grande Prairie RCMP send their condolences to the families and loved ones involved in this incident.”
