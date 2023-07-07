Menu

Traffic

RCMP investigate deadly crash involving motorcycle in northern Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 6:06 pm
RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News
Traffic on Highway 672 has been diverted as Grande Prairie RCMP investigate what caused a crash on the northern Alberta roadway that claimed the life of a motorcycle driver.

In a news release issued Friday afternoon, police said emergency crews were called to a crash by Highway 2 and Highway 672 at 1:50 p.m.

They said the collision involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

“The cause of the collision remains under investigation and traffic interruption is anticipated to continue until the scene examination is completed,” the RCMP said shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Police said Highway 672 was blocked off in both directions at Highway 2.

“Traffic is being rerouted at Highway 2 and Township 734,” the RCMP said.

“Grande Prairie RCMP send their condolences to the families and loved ones involved in this incident.”

