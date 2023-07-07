Menu

Crime

Victim in critical condition after daylight shooting in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 1:00 pm
breaking news
Global News
A victim has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after a daylight shooting in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to Carlaw Avenue and Queen Street East, east of the Don Valley Parkway, at 12:23 p.m. Friday for shots fired.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported an adult to a trauma centre.

There is no word on the victim’s gender, who police said was in life-threatening condition.

The Morse Street Child Care Centre on Carlaw Avenue was placed in in hold and secure for the safety of the children, police added.

Police indicated they are looking for two male suspects.

One of the suspects has a medium build and was wearing a white shirt with blood on it, while the second suspect was wearing a dark T-shirt with a floral print and blue jeans.

They were last seen on foot heading east towards Boston Avenue, police said.

