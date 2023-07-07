Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Premier announces Nova Scotia byelection to fill vacant Preston seat on Aug. 8

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2023 12:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Preston MLA Angela Simmonds stepping down in April'
Preston MLA Angela Simmonds stepping down in April
She once ran to lead the Nova Scotia Liberal Party but now Angela Simmonds is stepping down. The Preston MLA made the surprise announcement she’s resigning effective April 1, both as a member of the legislative assembly and as deputy speaker. Alicia Draus reports. – Jan 25, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Nova Scotia byelection to choose a new member of the legislature for the riding of Preston will be held on Aug. 8, Premier Tim Houston announced today.

The Halifax-area riding has been vacant since April 1 with the resignation of Liberal member Angela Simmonds, who had announced in late January that she would be departing.

Simmonds, elected in the August 2021 provincial election, was the first Black woman to be named deputy Speaker in Nova Scotia and also mounted an unsuccessful run for the party leadership last year, losing to current leader Zach Churchill.

Click to play video: 'MLA Angela Simmonds chat with Global News Morning about leadership bid'
MLA Angela Simmonds chat with Global News Morning about leadership bid

In 2021, Simmonds captured 43 per cent of the vote, with the Progressive Conservatives and New Democrats splitting the remaining votes.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Elections Nova Scotia has said the byelection will be the first election in Canada conducted in part using electronic ballots instead of paper ballots.

Aside from the vacancy, the Conservatives currently hold 31 seats in the provincial legislature, followed by the Liberals with 16 seats, the New Democrats with six and one Independent.

The Conservative candidate in the byelection is Twila Grosse, Carlo Simmons is running for the Liberals and the New Democrats are fielding Colter Simmonds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2023.

More on Politics
Nova Scotia Politicsns politicsPrestonAngela SimmondsNova Scotia byelectionpreston byelectionPreston riding
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content