Knox Mountain Park reopens to pedestrians and cyclists

Just shy of one week since a wildfire was sparked at Knox Mountain Park, pedestrians and cyclists will be able to return.

“City crews and contractors have been through the fire-affected area in recent days, removing trees that might be at risk of falling, assessing trails and generally making sure the park is safe,” urban forestry supervisor Tara Bergeson said.

“We’re excited to welcome visitors back to Knox Mountain Park but it’s important we’re all extra careful due to the hot, dry conditions we continue to see.”

Park visitors should avoid the burned area and follow sanctioned trails to ensure their safety and to help reduce the fire risk.

Knox Mountain Drive will remain closed to vehicle traffic due to ongoing dry conditions and heightened risk of fire. It is regularly closed to vehicle traffic in summer months as grass, trees and underbrush can easily ignite when conditions are this dry.

The closure helps reduce the risk of accidental human-caused fires and will remain in effect until city staff have assessed that it is safe to reopen the road.

Residents are reminded that campfires and barbecues are not allowed in city or regional district parks. Smoking and vaping are also prohibited.

Park users and park neighbours are asked to be vigilant. Anyone who notices smoke or fire in any park should immediately call 911 to speak to the fire department or *5555 on your cellphone for the BC Wildfire Management Branch.