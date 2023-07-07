Multiple suspects flee scene of double shooting in Scarborough: police

See more sharing options

Multiple suspects fled the scene of a double shooting in a Scarborough parking lot late Thursday, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the scene on Eppleworth Road, in the Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue area, at 11:30 p.m.

Two victims were found with gunshot wounds.

Police said their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Shell casings were found at the scene and numerous evidence markers were in the parking lot area.

Police said multiple suspects fled in vehicles, but no descriptions were provided.

The building where the shooting took place is a Toronto Community Housing building, police said.