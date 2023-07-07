SUV burns in East Vancouver neighbourhood, fire crews, police investigating

See more sharing options

An SUV was severely damaged by fire Thursday evening in a residential area of East Vancouver.

The fire was located near Commercial Drive at Salsbury Drive and Graveley Street.

Vancouver Fire says it started around 8:30 p.m. Flames were seen shooting out of the cabin and the mirrors melting off the body.

Fire crews made quick work of the fire, which did not spread to other cars or property.

Vancouver Police were on the scene as well to investigate the suspicious nature of the fierce car fire.

There is no word from officials if the fire was accidental or intentional.

Global News has reached out to Vancouver police for comment.