Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

SUV burns in East Vancouver neighbourhood, fire crews, police investigating

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 12:22 pm
Click to play video: 'SUV burns in East Vancouver neighbourhood, fire crews, police on scene'
SUV burns in East Vancouver neighbourhood, fire crews, police on scene
A black SUV was engulfed in flames Thursday evening in East Vancouver. Vancouver Police and Vancouver Fire crews were on the scene to knock back the flames shortly after 8:30 p.m. No word yet if the fire was accidental or criminal, in nature.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An SUV was severely damaged by fire Thursday evening in a residential area of East Vancouver.

The fire was located near Commercial Drive at Salsbury Drive and Graveley Street.

Vancouver Fire says it started around 8:30 p.m. Flames were seen shooting out of the cabin and the mirrors melting off the body.

Click to play video: 'Police on scene after shots fired in Maple Ridge neighbourhood'
Police on scene after shots fired in Maple Ridge neighbourhood

Fire crews made quick work of the fire, which did not spread to other cars or property.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver Police were on the scene as well to investigate the suspicious nature of the fierce car fire.

There is no word from officials if the fire was accidental or intentional.

Global News has reached out to Vancouver police for comment.

More on BC
vancouver policeEast VancouverVancouver fireCommercial DriveSUV FireGraveley StreetSalsbury Drive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content