Politics

Mi’kmaq lawyers from Nova Scotia, Newfoundland appointed to Senate seats

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2023 7:13 pm
Global News at 6 Halifax: July 6
Global News at 6 Halifax from July 6, 2023.
Two Mi’kmaq lawyers from Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador have been appointed to the Senate.

Paul Prosper, the former chief of Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation and a former Assembly of First Nations regional chief, will represent Nova Scotia.

Judy White, who was the assistant deputy minister of Indigenous affairs and reconciliation in Newfoundland and Labrador, will represent that province.

Their appointments were formally made by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon today on the advice of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Senate appointment recommendations are made to the prime minister by an independent advisory board that reviews submissions.

Dan Christmas, who retired earlier this year, became Canada’s first Mi’kmaw senator when he was appointed to the upper chamber in 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2023.

